Brewcity Bruisers is partnering with Urban Milwaukee to give some of our roller derby-loving members the opportunity to get into their home games for free, starting with their first of the year on Valentine’s Day, February 14 at 6 p.m.

Happening at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, the Brewcity Bruisers will showcase their roller derby exhibition bout to the theme of ‘Tough Love.’ Afterwards stick around to see some authentic Lucha Libre Mexican Wrestling performed by Mondo Lucha. We are offering tickets to our members to stop in and enjoy this event, normally priced at $15 each, for free. Click here to reserve your tickets now, while supplies last.

Looking for a way to get to the game? O’Lydia’s Bar & Grill will be offering free shuttle rides to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for everyone who has at least one drink beforehand.

These tickets are only available for pickup at Urban Milwaukee: The Store. Stop by our location at 755 N. Milwaukee St. at least 48 hours before the event to grab your reserved tickets.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets, while supplies last.

According to their website,

The Brewcity Bruisers is a non-profit athletic organization that offers opportunities for positive changes in members’ physical, social and mental health. We foster strong athletes and healthy communities through training, education, and volunteerism. We strive to deliver a high-level sport to Milwaukee and the international derby community.

To learn more about the Brewcity Bruisers Click Here. To get your tickets to this home game, click here, while supplies last.