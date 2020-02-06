Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of City Development (DCD) is embarking on an effort to develop a revitalization plan for the S. 13th St. commercial corridor from W. Harrison Ave. to W. Morgan Ave.

With partners Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD), Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers (SSCHC) and the Crisol Corridor Business Improvement District #50, DCD will work to create a new plan that will augment the broader area plans from the city’s 2009 comprehensive planning process.

The first phase will include surveys and interviews of residents and business owners to identify a shared vision for revitalization of the corridor. Focus will be placed on street safety concerns, locations for green infrastructure interventions, community health and development. A second phase will include creation of a strategic plan.

DCD long-range planning managerpresented the proposal to the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday. He said the business improvement district, formed in 2014, is the driver behind the effort.

“The aim of this plan is to build on a lot of programs and initiatives that have been occurring in the area for the past 10 years,” said planner Amy Oeth. She said a focus will be placed on developing a shared vision for the corridor.

Crisol Corridor BID director Leif Otteson said pedestrian safety is a key concern. “We are excited to move this forward,” said Otteson.

The proposal before the Common Council would allocate $15,000 to the effort. The committee unanimously approved the allocation Tuesday.

MMSD, which has invested heavily in flood prevention efforts the northern portion of the plan area near the Kinnickinnic River, received a “Connect Capital” grant from Center for Community Impact to match the city’s allocation.

The plan is expected to be completed by early 2021 according to a city report.

The study area stretches over aldermanic districts represented by Jose G. Perez, Tony Zielinski and Scott Spiker.