Preservation Group Needs New Leader. Again
Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, historic architecture advocate, seeks executive director.
Milwaukee’s leading historic preservation advocacy organization is looking for an executive director.
Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, a 501(c)3 non-profit, advocates for the protection and stewardship of Milwaukee’s architectural heritage. Members of the board, including president Peter Zanghi and past president Dawn McCarthy, have been active in advocating for the preservation of everything from the Mitchell Park Domes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The organization has been a partner in promoting the preservation and redevelopment of the historic Soldiers Home complex.
Founded in 2003, MPA aims to make preservation mainstream by promoting the economic, cultural and historical value created by Milwaukee’s historic built environment. The executive director is expected to serve as a spokesperson and strategist for the organization.
The job comes with a new office. The organization is now located at the recently redeveloped Arts @ Large building at 1100 S. 5th St.
Craig Wiroll was announced as the organization’s first Executive Director in August, but returned to Los Angeles in November.
According to a job posting, the organization is offering a starting compensation range of $55,000 to $65,000 with a monthly stipend for health care.
For more on the organization, listen to Zanghi’s 2019 appearance on City Beat.
Candidates should email a cover letter, resume, writing sample and two letters of reference to mpa@milwaukeepreservation.org.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
Now the World’s Tallest Mass Timber TowerFeb 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Hoping for a 50-Story Lakefront Tower?Jan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Fiserv Forum Workers to Get $15/HourJan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene