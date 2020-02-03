Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s leading historic preservation advocacy organization is looking for an executive director.

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, a 501(c)3 non-profit, advocates for the protection and stewardship of Milwaukee’s architectural heritage. Members of the board, including president Peter Zanghi and past president Dawn McCarthy, have been active in advocating for the preservation of everything from the Mitchell Park Domes to the Marcus Performing Arts Center. The organization has been a partner in promoting the preservation and redevelopment of the historic Soldiers Home complex.

Founded in 2003, MPA aims to make preservation mainstream by promoting the economic, cultural and historical value created by Milwaukee’s historic built environment. The executive director is expected to serve as a spokesperson and strategist for the organization.

Experience with preservation advocacy, programs and events, and real estate transactions is preferred.

“The ideal candidate will have a thorough knowledge of historic preservation practices and experience in nonprofit fiscal and boa

The job comes with a new office. The organization is now located at the recently redeveloped Arts @ Large building at 1100 S. 5th St.

Craig Wiroll was announced as the organization’s first Executive Director in August, but returned to Los Angeles in November.

According to a job posting, the organization is offering a starting compensation range of $55,000 to $65,000 with a monthly stipend for health care.

For more on the organization, listen to Zanghi’s 2019 appearance on City Beat.

Candidates should email a cover letter, resume, writing sample and two letters of reference to mpa@milwaukeepreservation.org.