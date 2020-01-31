Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Do you have an idea on how to improve access to healthy, fresh food? The City of Milwaukee is looking for you.

The Fresh Food Access Fund will provide matching grants of up to $50,000 to programs or businesses that increase access to healthy food choices to underserved consumers.

Seven different project types are eligible according to the program guidelines. Eligible strategies include programs designed to attract grocery stores and mobile markets to underserved neighborhoods, develop retail outlets as sources of fresh food in underserved neighborhoods, increase the stock of fresh foods in corner stores, increase the amount of locally-grown food available to Milwaukeeans, increase access to fresh food for populations with special delivery needs, improve transportation to grocery stores for individuals in underserved areas and improve nutrition and food preparation education.

Projects seeking matching capital grants must require at least $10,000 with a maximum of $50,000. Education program recipients must seek at least $1,000 with a maximum of $5,000. Grants can cover no more than 50 percent of a project’s costs.

The program is available to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations. Businesses selling cigarettes, tobacco products, liquor, fermented malt beverages or wine are not eligible.

The $400,000 fund was established by two consecutive $200,000 budget allocations championed by Alderman Khalif Rainey.

“I can see this initiative making healthier food options more available while also having a positive effect on entrepreneurship, jobs, and the overall health of the community,” said Rainey when the first allocation was approved. “It’s a win-win-win and I’m excited to see it really start happening in 2018.” It took a few more years, but the program is ready now.

The grant program is administered by the Department of City Development and Milwaukee Health Department. Grant decisions will be made by the city’s Business Resource Committee and awarded monthly.

Have questions? An information session is planned for February 6th, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Mitchell Street Library, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

More information is available on the city’s website.