We are out of tickets to the Midwinter Brewfest

Each year the Milwaukee Ale House closes its doors to the public and opens it to a group of passionate beer lovers during its Midwinter Brewfest, and this year, on February 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., we would like some of our members to join in on the fun for free.

It’s a Sunday afternoon that should not disappoint as attendees sample beer from over 30 different local and national breweries. And what’s more fun than sampling beer? Plus, you’ll make a difference doing so as all proceeds from the event go to the nonprofit organization Islands of Brilliance. Attendees will also get a chance to enter into different raffles for prizes from local businesses and can get a free tasting glass on their way out the door. All of this is included in the ticket that normally costs $50 per person; however, our members are allowed to reserve one or two tickets for free while supplies last by clicking here.

Once reserved, members will receive an email from MKE Brewing which includes their downloadable ticket(s).

Additionally, we are offering members free tickets to Early Music Now’s Les Dèlices Brings Geek Myths, while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets, while supplies last.