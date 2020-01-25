Bid to Amend Constitution Gets Weird

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Thursday — when the Assembly Committee on Federalism and Interstate Relations met to discuss a resolution calling for a convention of the states with the goal of amending the U.S. Constitution — Democratic representatives Chris Taylor and LaKeshia Myers were there to challenge the proposal, which passed out of committee on a party-line vote of 5 – 2.

But not before a rather embarrassing mistake by the committee’s chair, Rep. Tyler Vorpagel (R-Plymouth).

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign’s executive director Matt Rothschild, who has been vigorously fighting the various measures calling for a convention of the states (also known as an Article V convention), was on hand.

Rothschild listened to Taylor describe the plan as coming from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) saying the measure was written by “out-of-state billionaires” and would open up the entire U.S. Constitution for rewriting.

Then it was Myers’ turn to speak. As Rothschild details in his blog about the proposal and the meeting, Vorpagel didn’t recognize his colleague

Writes Rothschild: