Milwaukeeans won’t have any trouble remembering the name of that large, blue downtown building in Westown.

The plaza in front of the building now sports a 16.5-foot-wide sign proudly baring the building’s name, 310W. It’s a nod to the building’s address, 310 W. Wisconsin Ave., and marks the continued evolution of the complex.

New York-based Time Equities Inc. (TEI) acquired the 14-story, 578,000-square-foot building in December 2017 for $19.5 million and set about formalizing a plan to reinvigorate the aging property. The purchase is part of a $30 million investment that includes new lighting, rehabbing 15 elevators and 52 bathrooms, rebuilding the 14-story atrium and creating a host of modern tenant amenities including a coworking space, fitness center and shared conference rooms.

The building, designed by Voy Madeyski for the firm of Perkins and Will, was originally known as the Henry Reuss Federal Plaza when it was built in 1983 and had a number of government tenants. But that changed after the 9/11 attack and subsequent focus on security. The building doesn’t comply with modern federal security standards and many departments relocated as a result. It was briefly branded “The Blue” in an attempt to attract new tenants to the property.

TEI unveiled its redevelopment plan in June. The building is suitable for tenants seeking between 1,500 and 150,000 square feet of Class A space at a Class B price said Transwestern executive vice president Marianne Burish in touting the building’s value proposition. Transwestern is leading the building’s lease-up.

“This year, TEI will unveil tenant amenities for better work/life balance including a state-of-the-art fitness center with equipment, lockers and showers, and a café on the Mezzanine level. By summer, 310W will open its new tenant lounge and co-working facility with a kitchen area, billiards, ping pong, golf simulator, art studio, mother’s room, several meeting and activity rooms, and flexible-term small office spaces for lease,” said a TEI spokesperson in a statement announcing the new sign.

The approximately seven feet tall sign is located in front of “Family,” a movable sculpture by artist Helaine Blumenfeld made from Norwegian blue granite.

A monument sign to highlight the building’s tenants was also installed in the plaza. Both were designed by Neenah-based Appleton Sign.

Information on leasing progress was not provided by the time of publication.

The building is located in a fast-changing corridor. Across the street the former Shops of Grand Avenue is being converted to The Avenue and to the east the former Grand Warner Theatre is being redeveloped into a home for the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. To the west, meanwhile, the former Boston Store Building is now Hub 640 and the Wisconsin Center will soon be expanded.

