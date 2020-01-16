Urban Milwaukee members get free tickets to Frankly Music event showcasing the harp, while supplies last.

On January 27, the Schwan Hall at the Wisconsin Lutheran College will be filled with the beautiful sounds of harps, violins and cellos as Frankly Music brings Harp Spotlight to Milwaukee. And we are giving our members a pair of tickets, originally priced at $35 each, to attend for free, while supplies last.

According to their website:

“Kelsey Molinari, harp, and Marta Aznavoorian, piano, make their FM debuts, joined by versatile returning cellist Alexander Hersh. Saint-Säens‘ delicate Fantaisie for Violin and Harp paired with an exquisite violin-harp arrangement of Vaughan Williams‘ poetic The Lark Ascending, plus Robert Schumann‘s lush Piano Trio No. 1.”

Urban Milwaukee members can grab one or two tickets to the performance on Monday, January 27 at 7 p.m. by clicking here, while supplies last. The event will be located at the Wisconsin Lutheran College, 8800 W. Bluemound Rd.

These tickets will be available at Will Call only.

Frankly Music is a community events organization focusing on Milwaukee musical artists. In it’s 16th season, the company is spotlighting different parts of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. To learn more about Frankly Music Click here.