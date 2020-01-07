Fantastic rental opportunity at downtown’s sought after Breakwater Condominiums. Enjoy lake and city views from this two bedroom, two bathroom unit. Gourmet kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless appliances, including a wine fridge. Large living room with gas fireplace and doors to the oversized private deck. In-unit laundry. Two car private garage included in the rent. Luxury living at its finest. Just move in and enjoy all that Downtown and the East Side have to offer. Included in lease: All kitchen appliances, deck furniture, all wall mounted media, washer and dryer, two car private garage.

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., Unit 1504

Size: 2,107 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2009

Rent: $5,600/Month

Parking: 2 car private garage

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1671682

