Ruth Conniff

Sean Duffy’s Ex-Chief of Staff Sells Pot

Pete Meachum, top aide to Duffy before Congressman resigned, now lobbies for marijuana producer.

By , Wisconsin Examiner - Dec 19th, 2019 03:04 pm
Marijuana plant. Photo by Jennifer Martin (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons.

Chief of staff to former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy is now working for a company that produces marijuana products.

Pete Meachum, who worked for Duffy before the Congressman resigned in September,  is now senior director for government affairs at the Cronos Group, according to a report in the insider government affairs publication Legistorm.

Cronos Group, Legistorm reports, in its “Caught Our Eye” feature, “bills itself as ‘an innovative global cannabinoid company.’

“The Canada-based group has not disclosed a U.S. lobbying presence at this time,” the report adds.

“Meachum had served as Duffy’s chief since 2013, briefly taking leave from the office to head Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign efforts in Wisconsin. He has also worked for then-Republican Whip Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and for ex-Rep. Ginny Brown-Waite (R-Fla.).”

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Examiner

