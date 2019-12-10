Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ever wanted to ring in the new year with some serious class? Then the Ambassador Hotel’s Roaring 20’s New Year’s Eve Party is the place for you to party. The hotel will bring its art deco glitz and glam to the front stage as people celebrate the future by dipping into years past. And what better way to attend than by going with free with tickets from Urban Milwaukee?

That’s right. Urban Milwaukee is offering a selected number of free tickets to our members. Grab a maximum of 2 tickets here, while supplies last, and have the New Year’s night of your life. The Roaring 20′ s New Year’s Eve Party will begin at 8 p.m. and will go until 1 a.m. at the Ambassador Hotel, located at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave.

These tickets cost $150 per person to attend, but Urban Milwaukee wants you to attend on us. And what do you get with a ticket you may ask?

A martini as you arrive on the red carpet

Food stations and passed hors d’oeuvres from 8 p.m. to midnight

Beer, Wine & Soda included in per person price from 8 p.m. to midnight

Gaming in the “Speakeasy” with a LED HDTV grand prize for the winner. This year the Speakeasy will be larger and will be accessed through a “secret passage” to the hotel’s lower lobby level where it is rumored that it really was a Speakeasy in the 1920’s!

Live Music by “The Southport Sound”, an 11 piece big band, with dancing from 8 p.m. to shortly after midnight

Midnight Balloon Drop and Champagne Toast

1920’s attire is strongly encouraged so you can be fully immersed in the experience. This has been a very popular New Year’s Eve event in Milwaukee for many years now, and we would love for you to be a part of it as the city rings in 2020. Get your tickets here, while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

Tickets to this fantastic event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

To learn more about the Ambassador Hotel, click here.