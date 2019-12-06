Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You already use technology to save time and stay connected to friends and family. But are you taking advantage of the technology that can help you save money on your home expenses and protect your family? Consider implementing smart technology devices in your home to improve safety.

With the ample number of brands and devices available today, the task of turning your home into a “smart home” can seem overwhelming, but implementing even one of these devices can go a long way in saving you money and keeping your family and your home safe.

Plus, any of these devices would make for a great holiday gift!

Protect your home

Security systems: Smart security systems, including doorbell cameras, can alert you to suspicious activity even if you aren’t home. They also allow you to keep an eye on a recently delivered package or check if your house cleaner or landscaper arrived on time.

Emergency sensors: A variety of sensors are available to help keep track of what’s going on in your home. In addition to those that alert you to suspicious activity, water and humidity sensors can warn you about issues like leaks and broken pipes, allowing you to address problems quickly.

Protect your kids

Smart locks: As kids get older, start driving, and coming and going from the house on their own, avoid the hassle of a lost or forgotten house key by implementing smart locks on your doors. Smart locks allow you and your family to enter using a passcode, which can be changed at any time. Certain types of smart locks also allow you to see if the door is locked and enable you to lock them remotely via smartphones, and to see who has entered and when.

Smart motion sensors: Automate several actions throughout your home with smart motion sensors. These devices detect motion to automatically control light and temperature, and trigger the radio or coffee maker. Some can sense movement at windows and doors to notify you when someone enters or leaves the home and when a window, door or garage is left open.

Protect your health

Smart smoke and carbon monoxide detectors: These alarms will alert you to emergencies when you aren’t home and can also trigger your connected lights to help wake up your family in the middle of the night and get you out of the house.

Smart thermostats: As we near the dead of winter, consider upgrading to a smart thermostat, which automatically reacts to your family’s habits and lifestyle to accurately adjust throughout the day. Connected smartphone applications allow you to control thermostats remotely, as well, ensuring that the temperature is just right no matter when you are coming and going. Many new models also feature motion sensors, voice command, and geofencing technology.

Prevent fires

Smart smoke detectors: This slight upgrade from a traditional smoke detector will send alerts to your smartphone when smoke is detected. Some models of smart smoke detectors have built-in carbon monoxide detectors, too. Most smart alarms send smartphone notifications when the battery is low, instead of the annoying chirp of traditional alarms.

Smart batteries: Replacing every smoke detector in your home with a smart version can be expensive, so an alternative solution is to install smart batteries in your existing alarms. Rather than beeping when the battery is low, a smart battery will send a notification to your smartphone. If one alarm goes off, it can trigger the other smart batteries in the other alarms.

Smart stovetops: Cooking incidents caused more than half the house fires nationally in 2017. Avoid a kitchen fire with smart stovetops with built-in heat and motion sensors. If no movement is detected in the kitchen for a certain amount of time, the device will automatically turn off the stovetop. These devices can also sense sudden increases in heat and can shut off the stovetop if a fire is detected.

Smart appliance plugs: Electrical malfunction in appliances that generate a lot of heat also pose a greater risk of house fires. Smart plugs allow you to turn the power to your appliances on and off from your smartphone, no matter where you are. Connect your irons, hair straighteners, crockpots, and more into the smart plug, and an app on your phone can save you a trip back home to double check if they are turned off.

Whether you decide to implement one, some, or all of these devices, being proactive about making your home a little bit “smarter” can go a long way to help keeping your family safe.

