Last Chance! 40% Off Membership Deal

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Would you like to be a Milwaukee insider?

Be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events? It’s easy to do so, just become an Urban Milwaukee member. And today we are holding a limited-time super deal: our annual membership is almost half-off, costing only $59 for the first year. But, you must act fast, as this deal is only valid through Cyber Monday.

What will you get by becoming a member?:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

that explore new Milwaukee breweries A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but for just one more day, you can claim our Cyber Monday special for just $59 for the first year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special discount code GOBBLEGOBBLE19 to get your discounted membership.

Our publication continues to grow the editorial coverage, publishing more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week, and its readership, now at 205,000 regular readers and well over half a million page views per month. But we need your financial support to continue growing.

Many readers have asked how to support Urban Milwaukee, and our response is that we depend on our members to continue to report high quality journalism about the city you love. This is your chance to help us out.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment our area has to offer. If you think that’s important or simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you will consider becoming a member.

Once you’ve become a member, you’re immediately eligible to claim our event offers happening this month, with many more offers to come.

So, join today!