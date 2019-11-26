Evers Signs ‘Telehealth’ Bill

Medicaid patients who get health care delivered long-distance now qualify for coverage.

Medicaid patients who get medical or behavioral health care delivered long-distance now qualify for coverage under a bill that Gov. Tony Evers signed Monday.

The bipartisan bill, SB 380, passed the state Senate and the Assembly earlier this fall.

In signing the legislation at Richland Center Hospital, Evers said it would offer expanded options for obtaining treatment, especially for patients in rural communities that lack enough providers. The bill envisions connecting patients with providers through the internet or other forms of remote communication.

“Telehealth expansion will pave the way to significantly increase access to health care professionals including behavioral health care professionals,” said Andrea Palm, secretary-designee at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in a statement released by the governor’s office. “This is especially important for people who struggle with substance use disorders. Because of this legislation, patients can now receive treatment remotely.”

The bill requires the state Medicaid program, which covers about 1 million people, to reimburse telehealth services in the same way it reimburses services delivered in person. It also requires Medicaid to cover the same telehealth services that Medicare covers.

The bill removes requirements that telehealth providers in behavioral health and substance disorder fields get special certification. It allows patients to connect remotely with providers from home, school, or other non-clinical locations, ending restrictions in payment based on where the patient is located.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.