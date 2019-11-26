Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Common Council and Equal Rights Commission have advanced a proposal that would establish gender-inclusive bathrooms and locker rooms in all city-owned buildings.

The council voted 13-2 Tuesday morning to direct city departments to create a policy regarding inclusive restrooms. Only council members Robert Donovan and Mark Borkowski voted in opposition.

The move comes as part of a nationwide trend recognizing transgender individuals, non-binary individuals, those needing assistance using the restrooms and parents with children.

“There does some seem to be misinformation” about the proposal, said Alderman. It “doesn’t direct the city to change any physical space at this point.” He noted the departments will identify possible changes to existing facilities and how future remodeling or construction projects could accommodate more inclusive facilities. “This is really to explore the policy in greater detail,” said Bauman. “It doesn’t require anyone to physically do anything yet.”

“So what are we doing? This particular community will have their own bathroom?” asked Ald. Russell W. Stamper, II after Bauman finished explaining the policy changes.

“Not necessarily their own bathroom, but a restroom with more privacy,” responded Bauman. “By simply changing a sign and installing a lock on the inside of the door the mission may be accomplished,” said the alderman of single-occupant restrooms.

Neither Borkowski nor Donovan explained their opposition. Donovan issued a press release Monday blasting the council for considering a number of issues, including the bathroom proposal.

“My concern is not these proposals in themselves. It is that none of them represent the primary concerns of my constituents – they don’t even come close,” wrote Donovan in his release. “I defy anyone to poll the residents of the City and ask them what their priorities are. What are the odds drinking straws, bathroom policies, and team mascots scratch the top 50?”

