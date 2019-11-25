Need marketing, strategic planning or issue advocacy? Scott's new company can help you go "big and bold."

In July it was announced that Scott Walker had been selected as the next president of the Young America’s Foundation.

That’s good news for the former governor, who left his job on January 7th of this year. However the new position does not begin until February, 2021. This gives Walker, 52, over a year until he assumes his new position and its hefty paycheck. What to do?

On January 3rd, 2019, four days before he left office, Walker Group, LLC. was registered as a Domestic Limited Liability Company with the State of Wisconsin. The registered agent, Platform Global Communications and Marketing, Inc., is a Madison-based consulting firm run by Keith Gilkes, a former Walker campaign manager and chief of staff to the governor.

Gilke’s clients include Foxconn, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, and the Institute for Reforming Government. It appears Walker hopes to cast his net in the same waters for his new consultancy.

Go “Big and Bold”

Walker Group, LLC has a motto of “Moving Conservatism Forward,” and has a website address of ScottWalker.com. So, what can Scott Walker do for you?

According to the website, Walker and his team are prepared to handle such things as:

Traditional and Digital Communications . “We are experienced in telling a story or conveying a message through all the traditional broadcast and print media. We also understand the impact of digital media and know-how to use it to change the conversation,” Walker writes, using an unnecessary hyphen in the sentence.

. “We are experienced in telling a story or conveying a message through all the traditional broadcast and print media. We also understand the impact of digital media and know-how to use it to change the conversation,” Walker writes, using an unnecessary hyphen in the sentence. Resource Development . “Advancing a public policy goal or another strategic initiative often comes down to mounting the financial resources you’ll need to get the message out. We have a proven track record of taking this challenge to new levels, from large-scale, traditional fundraising initiatives to innovative small-dollar fundraising and everything in between.”

. “Advancing a public policy goal or another strategic initiative often comes down to mounting the financial resources you’ll need to get the message out. We have a proven track record of taking this challenge to new levels, from large-scale, traditional fundraising initiatives to innovative small-dollar fundraising and everything in between.” Economic Development Consulting . “We understand what it takes to make economic development projects happen.”

. “We understand what it takes to make economic development projects happen.” Marketing Strategy. Branding an initiative and consistent messaging is an integral part of making an impact, as is being able to deliver that message to your intended audience. Through decades of experience in this area and digital assets we have developed such as targeted email lists, the Walker Group can help clients with targeting the audience you need to reach.

Branding an initiative and consistent messaging is an integral part of making an impact, as is being able to deliver that message to your intended audience. Through decades of experience in this area and digital assets we have developed such as targeted email lists, the Walker Group can help clients with targeting the audience you need to reach. Strategic Planning and Change Management . Big, bold reforms are a Governor Scott Walker trademark and are central to what we do at Walker Group. … The Walker Group can help clients lead the way by going big and bold whether it’s in public policy, business or a non-profit enterprise. Change can happen through planning and leadership.

. Big, bold reforms are a Governor Scott Walker trademark and are central to what we do at Walker Group. … The Walker Group can help clients lead the way by going big and bold whether it’s in public policy, business or a non-profit enterprise. Change can happen through planning and leadership. Issue Advocacy and Political Campaign Strategy. Winning three statewide elections in four years, including an unprecedented Recall election, and successfully advocating for bold transformative change required a strategy. That experience — as well as the issues we’ve advocated on since — means Walker Group has an advantage in guiding our clients. From issue advocacy to political campaigns, we can help you find the path to victory.

Walker Group’s website also has a link for donations to “Help support the balanced budget amendment effort,” which leads to the site of the Center for State-led National Debt Solutions. Walker plays a key role at the group: “as a long-time conservative reformer, Scott Walker knows a thing or two about bold leadership. That made him a natural as National Honorary Chairman.”

Walker also serves as the National Honorary Chairman of The Institute for Reforming Government, also registered by Gilke’s Platform Global Communications and Marketing, Inc. “Most importantly, Scott Walker took power out of the hands of the big government special interests and put it firmly into the hands of the hard-working taxpayers. At one point, more than 100,000 protesters (many brought in from other places) tried to intimidate him. They even tried to recall him.”

Staying Relevant

Walker also tweets frequently, often quoting bible verses: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” (November 24th.) He is shown wearing a Packers jersey (#12) and holding a Miller Lite during the team’s Sunday loss to the San Francisco 49ers. “As poorly as the @packers played, I’m surprised the score isn’t 35-0. @packers need a new game plan for the 2nd half.” Yes, he has strategic advice to offer NFL teams, too.

Walker also has a podcast series entitled, “You Can’t Recall Courage.” On November 1st, he devoted 26 minutes to the topic: “American Companies and Athletes Should Stand for American Values.”

A Hawaiian Cruise

For a full immersion Walker experience, there are still some spaces available on the “Cruisin’ With the Walkers” boat excursion, a 12 day, 11 night tour of the Hawaiian Islands from January 29th to February 9th. The $5,499 per person (double occupancy) fee includes a number of “Exclusive Experience” events, including “Cocktails with the Governor,” (Monday), “Photo & Autograph Session,” (Tuesday), “Karaoke Night with the Walkers,” (Wednesday), and “Q&A with the Walkers” on Friday. You can also book a passage on the very same Pride of America voyage (minus the Walkers and their exclusive experience events) starting at $1,950.

If you prefer a more intimate event, the Worldwide Speakers Group offers Walker’s services for $15,000 to $25,000 per occasion.

For those on a budget, or whose employment status does not allow for a midwinter Hawaiian cruise, there is a chance to hear Walker in person as he will be the featured speaker at a $25 “Newsmaker Luncheon” hosted jointly by the Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com, to be held Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at The Milwaukee Press Club, 137 E. Wells St.