Luxury condominium at The BreakWater available for lease! Flooded with natural light, this is lakefront living at its best. This 1 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit features an open concept with combined living and dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, Viking stainless appliances and breakfast bar. Enjoy the over-sized private deck with expansive lake and city views. Master suite with large walk-in closet and marble tiled bathroom. In-unit laundry, 1 indoor parking space and storage unit included. Just move in and enjoy all that Downtown and the East Side have to offer and only steps to The Hop!

The Breakdown

Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1005

Size: 1,127 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1.5

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 2009

Rent: $3,100

Parking: 1 indoor parking space

Walk Score: 90

MLS#: 1662141

Photos

