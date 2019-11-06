Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For more than 75 years, the Holiday Folk Fair International has been Milwaukee’s premier multicultural festival exploring the world of music, food, dance and the arts. Featuring more than 50 participating ethnic groups and numerous performances daily, the fair celebrates cultures from around the world, as well as the cultural heritage of the people in southeastern Wisconsin.

There is so much to learn, try, and experience at the fair, including a variety of food, new photographic exhibits, an artisans corner, the Wisconsin Woodturners, and a bonsai exhibit, just to name a few. It’s all at the State Fair Park’s Expo Center, and we want you to attend, on us.

So Urban Milwaukee is offering a special deal while supplies last: Sign up to become a member and we'll give you free tickets to the Annual Holiday Folk Festival for you and a guest, worth $24.

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

The Holiday Folk Fair International is a keeper of our rich and diverse heritage, safeguarding the past, honoring the present, and embracing the future. And having a ton of fun doing it. It’s a great event, and the tickets are among the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year, and during this exclusive membership deal, you'll receive two free tickets to the Holiday Folk Fair International valued at $24 while our supplies last. Holiday Folk Fair International takes place Friday, November 16 through Sunday, November 18.

Holiday Folk Fair International takes place Friday, November 16 through Sunday, November 18. On Friday, the event is open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at State Fair Park’s Expo Center. A complete food menu will be announced November 1st. To learn more about the event, including activities, exhibits, and performances, visit http://folkfair.org/.