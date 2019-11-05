Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It’s crazy to think the holidays are just around the corner, but shopping-wise they are. And to get a jump on them and on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Local First Milwaukee will host its Buy Local Gift Fair event on November 17th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Over 30 local Milwaukee vendors will be setting up shop at the Ivy House in Walker’s Point to get you ready for the upcoming holiday season by selling their great products to all attendees. Admission tickets usually cost $5, but Urban Milwaukee wants to get its members in for free!

The fair is a chance to check out Milwaukee-made soaps, jewelry, chocolates, pottery, skin-care products and more, all perfect gifts to get that special loved one, or to get yourself while waiting for the holidays to arrive. Check out the entire list of vendors here.

Local First Milwaukee is a business alliance focused around locally owned businesses in the county. The group has 200+ members within Milwaukee county, none of which have corporate or national headquarters outside Wisconsin, hence the name Local First.

The Buy Local Gift Fair takes place at the Ivy House, 906 S. Barclay St., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be sure to get your free tickets here before attending.