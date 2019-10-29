Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 2019 Empty Storefronts Conference run by NEWaukee and the National Association for Industrial and Office Parks of Wisconsin (NAIOP WI), is a day-long event on November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting in the Avenue MKE at 161 W. Wisconsin Ave., previously known as the Grand Avenue Mall.

The day focuses on innovative entrepreneurship and building successful business models in currently empty storefronts throughout the city of Milwaukee, to show that your business could begin right here. If you’re interested in learning from and networking with experts in this area, we would love to offer you a free ticket — worth $100 — to the event.

Members are allowed to claim only one ticket per person here while supplies last.

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, and it’s filled with perks such as this one. For a ticket originally priced at $100, you can learn from speakers from all across the nation, and network with savvy business people interested in the same subjects as you — and all for free.

By becoming a member, you’ll not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow and sustain our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

It’s a great event, and the tickets are among the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Other perks include:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

All this for just $9/month, or $99 per year Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

The Empty Storefronts Conference is on Monday, November 4, from 8:30 am – 5 pm. The ticket will include breakfast, lunch and happy hour, along with transportation to and from each empty storefront location. For more information on the Empty Storefronts Conference and NEWaukee as a whole, visit their website here.