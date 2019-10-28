Get Free Film Girl Film Festival Tickets

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In just under two weeks, Film Girl Film Festival returns to Milwaukee to help balance the gender gap and recognize woman in the film industry. From November 8-10, this festival about woman, run by women, and for women will be held at The Underground Collaborative on W. Wisconsin Ave. near the Grand Avenue Mall and will show daily movies and shorts spanning many genres and topics. For those dreading the end of this season’s Milwaukee Film Festival, this event will give you just the fix you need, and a chance to celebrate Film Girl Film’s Festival’s fourth year. And we want you to attend the fest, on us.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal while our supply lasts. If you sign up to become a member, you will receive tickets to Film Girl Film Festival for you and one guest, while supplies last. Once you’ve become a member you can claim your tickets here. And this is only the beginning of all of the perks you’ll receive for becoming a member. You’ll help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, and be eligible to get free tickets and gift cards to a number of Milwaukee events and business.

We know there are many regular Urban Milwaukee readers who appreciate our fiercely independent journalism and have probably thought about becoming a member. Maybe you just haven’t gotten around to it, or are waiting for the best deal. If you’d like to support the publication and like to go to the movies, this could be the perfect deal for you. While supplies last, you’ll get two free tickets worth $20 and by becoming a member, help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

So join today, become a member and get these perks:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

Ability to comment on stories

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A better, faster photo browser on the website

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

Free tickets to many different concerts, festivals, movies and other events as they become available through our partners

The price of all this is just $9/month, or $99 per year, but during this exclusive membership deal, you’ll receive up to two free tickets to Film Girl Film Festival valued at $20, while supplies last. That amounts to a 20 percent discount on membership. And signing up is easy.

If you’re an existing member, you are welcome to claim two tickets as part of your membership, while supplies last.

Film Girl Film Festival runs November 8-10, and Urban Milwaukee is offering two tickets to any movie or “block” on November 9 and 10. There are filmmaker Q&A’s after select showings. The full film lineup can be found here. Members can view available Film Girl Film Fest film times here.