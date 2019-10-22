Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday ordered a special session of the GOP-controlled legislature to consider gun control legislation.

Evers’ executive order requires the legislature to convene Nov. 7 and consider legislation that would:

Create universal background checks for all gun purchases in Wisconsin;

Create an extreme risk protection order process, more commonly known as a red flag law, to temporarily restrict a person’s access to a gun in instances when that person is at risk of self-harm or of harming others.

GOP leaders in both houses said earlier this year that they would not support legislation that puts new restrictions on buying or possessing guns. Gun control laws are routinely opposed by the National Rifle Association (NRA), which is a strong backer of Republican legislative and statewide candidates.

The NRA has spent nearly $5.5 million during the past 20 years on outside electioneering activities to support GOP and conservative legislative and statewide candidates. Most of that, more than $4.4 million, was spent to support former GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s 2010, 2012, 2014, and 2018 campaigns for governor. Walker lost his bid for a third four-year term last November to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has received no contributions or election support from the NRA.

In addition to outside electioneering activities, NRA political action committees have directly contributed $119,450 to all legislative and statewide candidates between January 1998 and June 2019. The top recipient of the group’s direct campaign contributions was Walker, who received $17,500 in NRA PAC contributions.

The following table shows the NRA supported about four dozen current legislators – all Republicans – with direct contributions and outside electioneering activities.

Name Party Office* Direct

Contributions Outside Election

Support Total Olsen, Luther R S14 $1,500 $10,772 $12,272 Tiffany, Tom R S12 $3,500 $4,437 $7,937 Darling, Alberta R S08 $3,000 $2,035 $5,035 Committee to Elect a Republican Senate R S $5,000 $0 $5,000 Cowles, Robert R S02 $0 $4,639 $4,639 Jacque, Andre R A02 $1,000 $2,433 $3,433 Krug, Scott S R A72 $2,000 $1,088 $3,088 Stafsholt, Rob R A29 $1,500 $1,390 $2,890 Feyen, Dan R S18 $0 $2,824 $2,824 Roth, Roger R S19 $2,000 $650 $2,650 Kulp, Bob R A69 $0 $2,408 $2,408 Quinn, Romaine Robert R A75 $1,500 $717 $2,217 Bernier, Kathy R A68 $1,000 $1,149 $2,149 VanderMeer, Nancy Lynn R A70 $500 $1,629 $2,129 Wanggaard, Van H R S21 $2,000 $127 $2,127 August, Tyler R A32 $2,000 $0 $2,000 Czaja-Felzkowski, Mary R A35 $2,000 $0 $2,000 Vos, Robin R A63 $1,500 $339 $1,839 Fitzgerald, Scott R S13 $1,500 $277 $1,777 Steineke, Jim R A05 $1,750 $0 $1,750 Tranel, Travis R A49 $500 $1,216 $1,716 Marklein, Howard R S17 $1,000 $671 $1,671 LeMahieu, Devin R S09 $1,000 $666 $1,666 Petrowski, Jerry R S29 $1,000 $638 $1,638 Horlacher, Cody R A33 $1,000 $526 $1,526 Zimmerman, Shannon R A30 $0 $1,500 $1,500 Novak, Todd R A51 $500 $876 $1,376 Tusler, Ron R A03 $0 $1,243 $1,243 Kitchens, Joel C R A01 $500 $585 $1,085 Republican Assembly Campaign Committee R A $1,000 $0 $1,000 Kerkman, Samantha R A61 $1,000 $0 $1,000 Kooyenga, Dale R A14 $1,000 $0 $1,000 Petryk, Warren R A93 $500 $495 $995 Macco, John R A88 $500 $493 $993 Craig, Dave R A83 $500 $331 $831 Stroebel, Duey R S20 $500 $317 $817 Swearingen, Rob R A34 $800 $0 $800 Mursau, Jeffrey L R A36 $300 $486 $786 Edming, James R A87 $100 $501 $601 Ballweg, Joan R A41 $500 $0 $500 Knodl, Dan R A24 $500 $0 $500 Spiros, John R A86 $500 $0 $500 Brooks, Robert R A60 $500 $0 $500 Tauchen, Gary R A06 $300 $0 $300 Nygren, John R A89 $250 $0 $250 Skowronski, Ken R A82 $250 $0 $250 Born, Mark L R A39 $200 $0 $200 Schraa, Michael R A53 $100 $0 $100 Kuglitsch, Mike R A84 $100 $0 $100 Brandtjen, Janel R A22 $100 $0 $100 Gundrum, Rick R A58 $100 $0 $100

*“S” means Senate District, and “A” means Assembly District