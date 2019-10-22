Wisconsin Public Radio

Barrett Offers City for G-7 Summit

Urges President Trump to host 2020 meeting of leading industrial nations in Milwaukee.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Oct 22nd, 2019 09:46 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Mayor Tom Barrett speaking at the groundbreaking for the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Mayor Tom Barrett speaking at the groundbreaking for the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons in 2016. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has invited President Donald Trump to host next year’s meeting of leading industrial nations in Milwaukee.

In a letter to the president, dated Sunday, Barrett wrote hosting the 2020 Group of 7 meeting in Milwaukee “would be an opportunity to show the world America’s Fresh Coast — a Great Lakes city that is growing in this strong economy, reinventing itself through innovation and investment, and building on its established high quality of life.”

In the decades since the G-7 was organized, the United States has hosted meetings in a number of locations, but never in the Midwest. The G-7 brings together the leaders of the world’s biggest economies including Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

Last week, Trump came under bipartisan fire after the White House announced next year’s summit would take place at the president’s Doral golf resort outside of Miami. On Saturday, Trump announced he was dropping the plans.

In a series of late-night tweets Saturday, the president blamed the reversal on “Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility.”

Barrett said Wisconsin presents the “depth and diversity exemplified by a strong urban center in Milwaukee, thriving suburban communities, and rural areas that face economic challenges that are, at times, exacerbated by international trade issues.”

Barrett said Wisconsin has important lessons to share globally. And the region is not dominated by one political party.

“If he wants to get out of Washington, D.C. and come to an area where trade issues, like Harley Davidson, and domestic issues, like dairy prices, are front and center, Milwaukee would be an excellent choice,” Barrett said Monday after an event.

Milwaukee will host the Democratic National Convention from July 13-16. The 2020 Ryder Cup will be at Whistling Straits in Kohler from Sept. 25-27. Barrett said those events mean security planning is already well underway.

Listen to the WPR report here.

Milwaukee Mayor Asks President Trump To Consider Hosting 2020 G-7 Summit In Milwaukee was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Business, Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us