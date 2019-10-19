Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
Photo Gallery

13 South Side Murals

More murals, all unique, on the South Side.

By , Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service - Oct 19th, 2019 03:07 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Milwaukee artists Zenon Castillo created this mural on South First Street in Walker's Point. Photo by Sue Vliet/NNS.

Milwaukee artists Zenon Castillo created this mural on South First Street in Walker’s Point. Photo by Sue Vliet/NNS.

With all the new public artworks going up in recent months, there’s been a buzz about murals in Milwaukee.

Over the summer, NNS photographer Sue Vliet captured images of murals around town, from lesser-known artworks to familiar favorites to pieces whose paint is still wet.

This gallery is not an attempt to be complete or comprehensive, but rather, we sought to document some of the beauty on the walls in our neighborhoods.

This gallery features are on the South Side — be sure to also check out gallery of North Side murals.

Photo Gallery

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.

Categories: Arts & Entertainment, Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us