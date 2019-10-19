13 South Side Murals
More murals, all unique, on the South Side.
With all the new public artworks going up in recent months, there’s been a buzz about murals in Milwaukee.
Over the summer, NNS photographer Sue Vliet captured images of murals around town, from lesser-known artworks to familiar favorites to pieces whose paint is still wet.
This gallery is not an attempt to be complete or comprehensive, but rather, we sought to document some of the beauty on the walls in our neighborhoods.
This gallery features are on the South Side — be sure to also check out gallery of North Side murals.
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.
