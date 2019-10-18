All unique. All on the North Side.

There’s so much to see in Milwaukee.

If you take the time.

Over the summer, NNS photographer Sue Vliet captured images of murals around town, from lesser-known artworks to familiar favorites to pieces whose paint is still wet.

This gallery is not an attempt to be complete or comprehensive, but rather, we sought to document some of the beauty on the walls in our neighborhoods.

Today we feature murals from the North Side.

Photo Gallery

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.