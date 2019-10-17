Luxury living in the Third Ward from this top floor unit at the sought after Harbor Front Condominiums! Open floor plan consists of kitchen with custom Italian cabinets, granite counters, skylight, breakfast bar, sub-zero fridge. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, a slate accent wall and double sliding patio doors to your oversized private deck where you can enjoy views of the river, lake and city while entertaining friends or enjoying the fireworks. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and master bath with skylight and spa shower. In-unit laundry. Two indoor parking spaces and two storage units included. Building amenities include fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor heated pool!

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Erie St., Unit #614

Size: 1,617 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2005

Price: $680,000

Taxes: $14,001

Fees: $441/Month

Parking: Two indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 54

MLS#: 1663756

