Wisconsin Not Settling With OxyContin Manufacturer

Attorney General continuing suit against Purdue Pharma, as other states opt for settlement.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the state’s case against Purdue Pharma will continue even though his office decided not to join a multistate settlement with the OxyContin maker.

The deal calls for Purdue Pharma to pay $12 billion over time and for the Sackler family to give up control of the company.

Kaul appeared on WPR’s “The Morning Show” on Tuesday and said the state’s next steps against the company and CEO Richard Sackler now depend on whether the bankruptcy court chooses to accept the settlement. Whatever the outcome, he said he will continue to pursue Wisconsin’s case.

“Our hope is to continue, first of all, seeking recovery from Purdue, through the bankruptcy process or otherwise, but also to continue seeking recovery from Richard Sackler,” he said.

Kaul said he chose not to join the settlement because the company’s position in the agreement doesn’t achieve justice.

The attorney general also said he backs Gov.‘ proposals to address gun violence and mass shootings.

Evers and Democratic lawmakers have introduced a bill expanding background checks for gun purchases and what’s known as a red flag law, that allows judges to restrict firearms when a person is determined to be a risk.

Republicans oppose both measures.

They’ve also criticized the governor’s comments that he would consider mandatory buybacks for assault-style weapons.

Kaul said neither he nor the governor expect a buyback program to go forward.

“I don’t think a proposal along those lines should be introduced in this legislative session,” he said. I think our focus should be on the two measures I talked about, universal background checks and a “red flag” law.”

Kaul said the two Democratic bills would save lives while “completely respecting Second Amendment rights.”

