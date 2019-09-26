Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee: The Store will be open all day Saturday to accommodate all of the visitors downtown for Doors Open Milwaukee. Doubling its normal Saturday hours, the gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on September 28th.

The Milwaukee-themed gift shop is filled with handmade Milwaukee goodies from clothing to art, to coasters, cards, bottle openers, magnets, glasses, candles…and that’s just the start. Surely, there’s something to please everyone.

If buying something isn’t your thing, stop in to see an original streetcar rail, salvaged during the construction of The Hop, or take a selfie sitting in a locker that was in the visiting locker room at the Bradley Center.

To show our appreciation to members who support us and love Milwaukee, we are offering a gift to all Urban Milwaukee members: 20 percent off everything at Urban Milwaukee: The Store*.

Located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., just north of E. Mason St., the store is central to many of the buildings that will be open to the public this weekend for Doors Open Milwaukee.

Once you’re done at the store, you can head upstairs to check out the historic Colby Abbot Building (see if you can find Urban Milwaukee’s newsroom).

Can’t figure out where to go after you visit Urban Milwaukee? See our guide for 11 can’t miss sites.

Want 20% Off, But Not a Member?

To receive your special 20% discount on all purchases at our store, simply sign up to become an Urban Milwaukee member for just $9/month or $99/year.

In addition, your membership will gain you access to an ad-free website with improved photo browsing and a growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Milwaukee Film Festival, Summerfest, and Holiday Folk Fair International to name a few) with your membership. You also get 10 percent off at the store every other day of the year.

So join us as a member today and shop local at 755 N. Milwaukee St.

* Discount does not apply to Milwaukee Downtown ornaments.