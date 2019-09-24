Walker Headlines Event of Controversial Preacher

Preacher has tweeted Obama "ought to be hung for treason," defended Rep. King's (R-Iowa) widely condemned comments

Last Thursday, David Pautsch, the executive director and founder of Thy Kingdom Come Ministries in Davenport, Iowa, appeared on the local ABC affiliate WQAD to make a big announcement: Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker had agreed to headline Pautsch’s annual prayer breakfast on Sept. 28.

For $12 per person or $48 per table, people can come and listen to Walker and “know the love, peace, and joy of Jesus” Pautsch wrote on his Facebook page. Walker’s Facebook also has the event listed and lists himself and Pautsch as the hosts.

“All are welcome,” Pautsch declared, but further scrolling down through his Facebook page leads to decidedly unwelcoming posts thrashing liberals in general and Barack Obama in particular.

A favorite topic of Pautsch’s is the untrue claim that the former President was not born in the United States:

Pautsch asserts that Obama was not only not born in this country but “ought to be hung for treason”:

Pautsch also wrote that Obama was “a Muslim” and that with Obama in the Oval Office, it was “demon infested”:

When pressed by a commenter if he was being Christian when he called Obama a demon and for his hanging, Pautsch replied, “My ‘demon-infested’ comment wasn’t a play on speech. I’m talking about the real deal. The wickedness Obama has tried to foist on the US and Israel is so twisted it deserves the gallows.”

Pautsch at one point explained why Obama is a demon—because his “heart has been” with Islam and the Islamic God Allah is a “devil” and practicing Islam “brings about demonic infestation.” Pautsch also says, “anyone who worships anything or anyone besides the Most High God (Jesus Christ) is worshiping devils”:

As much as Pautsch despises Obama, he loves U.S. Representative Steve King. After Steve King was widely condemned by both parties earlier this year for saying, “White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization—how did that language become offensive?” Pautsch said, “Will someone please explain what was so offensive about Steve King’s comments?!!” and urged his followers to “come to his defense!!!”

In 2013, Walker was pushed to fire his campaign’s deputy finance director Taylor Palmisano abruptly after similar racist posts were found on Twitter and he was contacted by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Dan Bice about her inflammatory tweets against Hispanics.

Neither Walker nor David Pautsch responded to requests for comment.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.