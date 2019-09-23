Chic, modern, and gorgeous HGTV style renovated two bedroom, two bath condo at the upscale 1522 On The Lake. No detail left untouched! Stunning kitchen re-model features high-end appliances, paneled refrigerator and dishwasher creating a seamless look. Custom cabinets with interior lighting, soft close drawers, and vertical pull-out drawer for ease of use and extra storage. Enjoy fabulous city and lake views from your spacious and bright living room. Designer paint colors and 6” engineered hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled all closets for maximum storage and organization. 1522 On The Lake amenities include full time doorman, party room, workout facility, terrace, guest parking, guest suite, heated garage, car wash and more. Prime location, walkable to lakefront, Brady Street, Fiserv Forum, grocery stores, shopping, and nightlife. Catch a ride on The Hop just two blocks away!

Sponsored by Courtney Stefaniak – The Stefaniak Group

Courtney is a Marquette University graduate with a degree in Real Estate from the College of Business Administration. Courtney is a third generation Realtor, practicing since 2009. Courtney serves on the Professional Standards & Ethics Committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors.

The Breakdown

Address: 1522 N. Prospect Ave., #503

Size: 1,826 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2003

Asking Price: $584,900

Condo Fees: $767/month

Taxes: $9,506.56

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 heated garage space included and additional parking available for guests

Walk Score: 60

MLS#: 1658162

