In its last two barrier-breaking years, On the Table MKE has engaged thousands of people across southeast Wisconsin for a day of meaningful conversation. In year three of this large-scale Greater Milwaukee Foundation initiative, it’s never been easier to connect to opportunities for community-driven change.

Patricia Rogers, executive director of the Dominican Center, is one of many hosts who will gather with groups both large and small on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share a meal and have real conversations about improving the quality of life in this community.

“No matter the topic, the more you have a diverse group of people sharing ideas and interacting with one another, the better chance we have of understanding each other and making Milwaukee a better place,” said Roders, who will be building on her conversation from last year on race relations using the book “Color of Law” for context.

Anyone can register to host or join an On the Table MKE conversation that matches their interests. Organizations including Next Door, Cardinal Stritch University, Milwaukee Press Club, Women’s Leadership Collaborative, and NEWaukee are just a few of the growing number of hosts that have public tables available on our enhanced registration platform.

“Since introducing On the Table MKE in 2017, we have seen our community embrace this forum, and what’s more, take it to new heights,” said Ellen Gilligan, foundation president and CEO. “It’s so much more than participation. Conversation has deepened, leading to collaboration, which has turned into action that moves our city and region forward.”

On the Table MKE participants in 2019 will again be eligible to apply for modest funding through the Foundation’s Ideas to Action program, which supports new ideas emerging from table conversations designed to strengthen community and deepen civic involvement. Watch two previous projects in action:

Additionally, the Foundation has allocated funding to support schools and teachers who want to participate, but are unable to provide food or transportation due to budget limitations. A lesson plan is also available for a simple and engaging way to bring an On the Table MKE civic conversation into the classroom and ensure youth voices are heard.

Not sure about your role or what to do first? No worries! Get things started at onthetableMKE.org. Check out the 2019 On the Table MKE Welcome Guide that explains how to get involved. No matter how you participate in On the Table MKE, registration is free.

To learn more about the themes that emerged from conversations in previous years, read the 2017 Community Report and the 2018 Community Report.

If you have questions, reach out to info@onthetableMKE.org or 414-376-8253 for information.