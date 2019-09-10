Has an updated kitchen with top of the line appliances, floor to ceiling windows and a private terrace.

Located on a quiet street is this contemporary townhome in Milwaukee’s Beerline neighborhood. Updated kitchen with large pantry, sleek finishes, top of the line appliances including a hidden sub-zero fridge and Gaggenau steam oven. Open floor plan leads to dining area and living room with floor to ceiling windows with motorized blinds and doors to your oversized private terrace. Second floor boasts guest bedroom, full bath and master bedroom with master bath and sliding doors to the large walk-in closet. Third floor bonus room awaits your ideas. Entertain guests on the private deck with city and river views. Finished lower level with laundry room, full bath and bedroom. Two car attached garage. Plenty of storage throughout.

The Breakdown

Address: 851 E. Reservoir Ave.

Size: 3,220 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3.5

Total Rooms: 9

Year Built: 2008

Asking Price: $725,000

Condo Fees: $516/Month

Property Taxes: $16,355

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 2 car attached garage.

Walk Score: 87

MLS#: 1658110

