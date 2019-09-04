RedBrick Pizza Opens in Bay View
First franchise in the Midwest, 1000-degree ovens and "theater-style" pizza-making.
RedBrick Pizza Kitchen Cafe is now open for business at 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The Bay View location is not only the first RedBrick Pizza Kitchen Cafe in Wisconsin, but also in the entire Midwest.
The gourmet pizza chain announced its plans to move into the building in June. RedBrick is located on the ground floor of the Vue Apartments. Allume Architects partnered with Anderson Ashton Design/Build to design the 2,336-square-foot restaurant space.
The restaurant had its first day of business on Sunday, September 1st. RedBrick first announced the opening date through an Instagram post on August 28th. It is unclear if the eatery is still in a soft-opening phase and plans on having a grand-opening. A representative from RedBrick was not immediately reachable for comment.
During an interview with Urban Milwaukee in June, Vermeulen described RedBrick’s pizza-making process as “theater style.” Customers are able to watch as the pizza is being made and have the option of choosing toppings along the way. One-thousand-degree ovens cook the pizzas in three to five minutes. RedBrick is also known for having fresh ingredients, as well as optional organic sauce and gluten-free dough.
Aside from build-your-own pizza, RedBrick has an additional 17 pizza recipes, including four cheese, pepperoni suprema, veggie gourmet works, prosciutto, thai chicken, greek and more. Salads, breadsticks and different flavors of Fhazani (a specialty Italian sandwich) are also available to order. In June, Vermeulen said that RedBrick has plans to eventually serve beer and wine from local microbreweries and wineries.
RedBrick Pizza Kitchen Cafe has a total of seven restaurants that operate in California, Texas, Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and New Jersey.
RedBrick Pizza’s Bay View location is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
