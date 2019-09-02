A Labor Day Membership Special

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Monday is notorious for being the hardest day of the week. Not today, though. Labor Day is a special Monday where most of us can stay home from work and relax, and enjoy the final days of summer before autumn hits.

Labor Day was created to celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. Many also consider this day to be the unofficial last day of summer before teachers and kids return back to school. We hope you are enjoying your holiday with family and friends, and also maybe catching up on those articles you meant to read but never got around to.

In this spirit, we’ve created a huge Labor Day membership deal that is valid only this week. Today through Sunday, September 8th, you’ll get $4 off the normal price of a monthly Urban Milwaukee membership for the entire year, so you can join for just $5/month for the first year. By joining, you’ll help support a publication that celebrates and writes about all things Milwaukee, while earning the chance to get free tickets and other freebies to various offerings.

Use special discount code LABOR5 on our easy-to-use sign-up form.

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program unlike any other publication in town.

Being a member is like being a city insider; you’ll be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. Last week, for instance, we gave away free tickets to the Tomato Romp, opened registration for a guided tour of Sculpture Milwaukee (tickets half off for members), and even gave out $100 gift certificates to Lake Geneva Canopy Tours.

Today through Sunday, you can get access to such deals and freebies for a much cheaper monthly membership fee, discounted by $4 per month, which means a savings of $48 for the entire year!

There’s a lot included when you become a member:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads a d a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but through Sunday September 8th, you can claim our Labor Day Special and sign-up for just $5 per month for the first year. That’s the price of just $0.16 a day, with hundreds of freebies included. Don’t believe us? Take a look at all of our deals in 2018 by following this link. And we’re going even stronger this year! Stay tuned for multiple offers coming this fall to marquee events in town.

Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special code LABOR5 beginning now through Sunday, September 8th to get your discounted monthly membership.

Our publication continues to grow its editorial coverage, publishing more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week. And it’s not just our page views that have increased. Our readership, which was just under 160,000 monthly readers this time last year, has now grown to about 205,000 monthly readers. But to keep that going, at a time when newsrooms around the country continue to shut their doors, we need your support. Never has it been more important for readers to support the publications they value.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent, powerful publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important, or if you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member.

And once you become a member, don’t forget to regularly check out our Giveaways & Deals page to stay updated on what we have in stock.

Enjoy your Labor Day with us. Remember, this membership special only lasts until Sunday, September 8th at 11:59 p.m. Ready to join our publication? Sign-up now.