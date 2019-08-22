Location, Location, Location! In the heart of the East Side is this three bedroom, twp bathroom, south east corner unit at Lafayette Hill. Open floor plan leads to dining area, kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, living room with gas fireplace and doors to private balcony. Spacious master bedroom with two large closets (with mirrored doors) and a master bathroom with dual vanities. Third bedroom with french doors could be used as an office. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Two indoor parking spaces and storage unit included. Walking distance to the lakefront, Brady Street and all the East Side has to offer. Hurry, this one won’t last!

The Breakdown

Address: 1812 E. Lafayette Pl., Unit 302, Milwaukee, Wi 53202

Size: 1,550 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 7

Year Built: 2003

Asking Price: $330,000

Condo Fees: $330/Month

Property Taxes: $6,652

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 2 Indoor Spaces

Walk Score: 93

MLS#: 1655167

