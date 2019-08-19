In the heart of the Third Ward, it has stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets and quartz countertops

Completely remodeled one bedroom with a den at The Broadway. This unit has been completely updated with luxury vinyl plank floors throughout. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinetry with full extension drawers and amazing quartz countertops. The den features a raised open floor plan with lots of natural light. Includes indoor parking. Located in the heart of the Third Ward with all it’s entertainment venues a short walk away.

The Breakdown

Address: 234 N. Broadway, Unit 511

Size: 888 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 4

Year Built: 1893

Asking Price: $249,900

Condo Fees: $449/Month

Property Taxes: $4,029

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 spot

Walk Score: 95

MLS#: 1651683

