Amazing southern exposure two bedroom, two bath unit at 1522 on the Lake. This unit boasts lots of natural light with floor to ceiling windows, hardwood floors and wonderful open floor plan. The kitchen features top of the line Snaidero cabinetry, solid surface counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master suite has a shower stall and an over-sized soaking tub. Enjoy the tranquil lake view from the spacious balcony. 1522 on the Lake is an exceptional value with concierge, exercise room, community room, guest suite, guest parking and amazing outdoor terrace. Catch the new Hop line just a block away to many new downtown entertainment venues. 1522 on the Lake is ideally located along Milwaukee’s famed lakefront, Brady Street and great dining.

Sponsored by Tom Riley of Corley Real Estate

With over 25 years of experience selling real estate, Tom Riley offers a unique skillset, expertise and an elevated level of customer service to Corley Real Estate clients. Starting his career in Milwaukee with Ogden Real Estate, Tom successfully marketed several hundred subdivision lots along with many home and condominium sales, honing his local real estate knowledge and marketing skills. In 1996 Tom relocated to South Florida to work with the highly successful brokerage firm Wimbish-Sotheby’s, spending a decade selling hundreds of condominiums and expanding into the development area. In 2006 Tom returned to Milwaukee, bringing his extensive condo knowledge and real estate development experience to his hometown.

Knowledgeable, dedicated and approachable, Tom totals over $500 million in lifetime sales. Working with many Fortune 500 companies, he is a Global Relocation Specialist helping to welcome home business professionals and high profile clients with their relocations. A s part of the Corley Real Estate team, Tom is excited to bring his skills and passion for the real estate market to Milwaukee’s downtown.

The Breakdown

Address: 1522 N. Prospect Ave., Unit 201

Size: 1,571 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2002

Asking Price: $399,900

Condo Fees: $

Property Taxes: $9,894.67

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 1 garage spot

Walk Score: 60

MLS#: 1651683

Photos

Contact Tom Riley of Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Tom Riley of Corley Real Estate.