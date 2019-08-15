Large Victorian duplex on quiet street in Riverwest. Built by Frank and Charles Whitnall (founders of FTD Florist) in 1875. The home was built on land that housed large greenhouses and gardens, a large Ginko tree still stands on the property. The adjoining lot to the east is included in the sale. The house has hardwood, tall ceilings, large windows, detailed fireplace and is located next to Pumping Station Park. Lower unit has three bedrooms, fireplace and air conditioning. Upper unit has three bright bedrooms and an in unit laundry room. There is additional parking for four cars off street as well as a two car garage. Both units are tenant occupied at rents of $1,250 and $1,275. Utilities are separate and paid by tenants. Appliances are included. Great for investors, Airbnb or an owner-occupant. Call to see this magical place today!

The Breakdown

Address: 1200-1206 E. Roadsmeet St.

Size: 3,500 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 13

Year Built: 1875

Asking Price: $339,000

Property Taxes: $6,830

Property Type: Duplex

Parking: 2 car detached garage and four off street parking spots

MLS#: 1642112

Walkscore: 79

