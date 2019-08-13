MCTS Plans to Cut 16 Bus Routes
Most riders wouldn't be affected by cuts, driven by projected $5.9 million budget deficit.
The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is planning to cut 16 routes in 2020.
For months now transit officials have been warning that the system faces a $5.9 million budget deficit for 2019. Unless the fiscal reality changes, MCTS says the following route cuts and service changes will likely occur in 2020:
- 6 Freeway Flyer routes – 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49
- 4 UBUS Routes – 40U, 42U, 44U, 49U
- 5 Shuttles – 17, 137, 219, 223, 276
- Route 52 Clement – 15th Avenue
In addition, two lines would be shortened: Route 55 along Layton Ave. would no longer have service west of S.76th St. and Route 80 along 6th St. would no longer have service south of MATC South Campus.
MCTS said that 97 percent of the system’s riders will not be affected by these changes.
MCTS also said there could be changes or cancellation of seasonal services like buses to Miller Park, shuttles and freeway flyers for Summerfest and ethnic festivals and shuttles to the State Fair.
By the end of this month, Route 57, which runs into Waukesha County will already be shuttered. The route is called a ‘job line’ because it takes residents to jobs across the county line. It was funded by a legal settlement after the American Civil Liberties Union, Milwaukee Inner City Congregations Allied for Hope (MICAH) and the Black Health Coalition of Wisconsin sued the state arguing there was disregard for disadvantaged residents in planning for the Zoo Interchange. The funding from that settlement ran out last year, and the county board only managed to scrape together enough funding for eight months of service in 2019.
Right now, Milwaukee County has an ongoing annual structural deficit of $12 million. It has a projected budget deficit for 2019 of $28 million. By 2023, that deficit will be nearly $80 million. By that time, the capital backlog will be nearly half a billion.
The ‘Fair Deal’ is an intergovernmental initiative by the county that seeks to lobby state leaders to provide Milwaukee County with more revenue to fund operations, like transit, and capital projects. It also seeks changes in state legislation that allow Milwaukee County to realize new revenue on its own. The latter option could mean changing state statutes to allow Milwaukee County to increase the local sales tax.
In its statement, MCTS asked citizens to sign a petition supporting the ‘Fair Deal’ and to attend local listening sessions on the 2020 budget.
Milwaukee County is holding the following public listening sessions on the 2020 budget:
Tuesday Aug. 13, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Greenfield High School Auditorium
4800 S. 60th St., Greenfield, WI 53220
Thursday Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
McGovern Park Senior Center
4500 W Custer Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53218
Monday Aug. 19, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Washington Park Senior Center
4420 W. Vliet St., Milwaukee, WI 53208
Tuesday Aug. 20, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Kosciuszko Community Center
2201 S. 7th St., Milwaukee, WI 53215
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
MKE County
-
County Wins Grant For Electric BusesAug 2nd, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
-
Indigenous People’s Park Is OfficialAug 1st, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
-
Sup. Alexander Wants More Public InputJul 25th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer
Transportation
-
City Will Double Number of Permitted Scooters, Ends “Pause”Aug 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
July Was The Hop’s Best Month YetAug 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
James Davies Will Lead Bublr BikesAug 9th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
One thought on “Transportation: MCTS Plans to Cut 16 Bus Routes”
Route 57 is not being “shuttered”. It will no longer run into 262 land, but service will continue in Milwaukee County.