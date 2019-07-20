Vos Previews Assembly’s Fall Agenda

Possible legislation in three areas: water quality, suicide prevention and adoption.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Democratic and Republican legislators do a Weekly Radio Address, addressing what they see as the “hot” issue each week.

You won’t be surprised to learn from earlier coverage in the Wisconsin Examiner this week that the topic chosen by Rep. Robyn Vining (D-Wauwatosa) is “Fair Maps for a Fair Wisconsin.”

The key example of the consequence of unfair maps, as she sees it, is that 70% of the public overwhelmingly supports Medicaid expansion, yet Wisconsin Republicans continue to vehemently reject taking federal dollars for expansion. Says Vining, “Legislators are ignoring this directive from their constituents because there is no electoral consequence for failing to act.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) gives the GOP address: “Budget Successes and Current Initiatives.” He starts, “Thanks to Republican leadership we have a conservative budget that doesn’t expand welfare and reduces taxes on the middle class.”

And with budget work done, he sheds light on pieces of the fall agenda, noting that three task forces are touring the state this summer gathering input on water quality, suicide prevention and adoption.” He says the recommendations will be turned into laws in the fall.

The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association makes audio transcripts of both Republican and Democratic addresses available every week on its website.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.