Hot Steamy Weather Here To Stay

Temperatures will hit the 90s all week. Risk of heat-related illnesses.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Jul 16th, 2019 12:06 pm
Sunshine. Photo by Oliverherold (Own work) [CC BY 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)], via Wikimedia Commons

Hot summer weather is here in Wisconsin, and it’s going to stay a while.

Forecasters expect daytime temperatures to reach above 90 degrees for most areas throughout the week.

Meteorologist Dave Lawrence with the National Weather Service in La Crosse said the lingering humidity through most of the state will make the hot weather feel even hotter.

“By the time we get into Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’ll be looking at temperatures pushing the lower 90s in many areas, potentially, with high humidity levels making the heat index readings anywhere between 95 to perhaps as high as 105 degrees in a few locations,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the highest temperatures are expected in the southern half of the state, with the highest chance of rain or storms in the north.

He said this is the time of year when such a stretch is most likely, even if it’s been several years since the state has seen a snap this long.

“Last week and this week are historically the hottest two weeks of the year across the state,” he said. “It is right on cue with where we typically see some extended stretches of heat.”

Lawrence said the extended heat snap puts residents at risk for heat-related illnesses. Residents should limit their time outside on hot days and drink plenty of water.

High temperatures can lead to issues on the roads as well. The state Department of Transportation reported several issues with buckled pavement over the weekend in Rock and Dane counties.

Categories: Health, Wisconsin Public Radio

