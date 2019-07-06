Get Free Asia Fest Tickets!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’ve gone past State Fair Park recently, you may have noticed the colorful carnival rides and hustle and bustle of workers setting up for an event. It’s not just for any event, but an entire weekend festival. After a two-year hiatus, Asia Fest of Milwaukee is back, and will take place next weekend. From Friday, July 12th through Sunday, July 14th, the spectacular variety of Asia will be celebrated in one place, with famous colorful dances, live bands and performances, kids workshops, arts, crafts, magic shows, karate, food (lots of it) and much more. This will be an authentic Asian showcase, with performances from India, China, Japan, Thailand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and that’s just the start.

Asia Fest of Milwaukee runs from Friday, July 12th to Sunday, July 14th at the Wisconsin State Fair Park. On Friday, the festival is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. These general admission tickets do not include any carnival rides. Carnival ride tickets will need to be purchased separately at the grounds. For more information, including food, vendors, and more, visit the festival’s website.