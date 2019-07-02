Free Tickets to Evening with John Gurda

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What’s the status of Milwaukee’s architectural heritage? What’s at risk? What’s been lost? Join the Bay View Community Center for An Evening with Milwaukee Writer and Historian John Gurda on Wednesday, July 10. John will chronicle victories and losses in the movement to save and celebrate the city’s unique historic heritage.

The event is in a unique Bay View warehouse space that demonstrates creative re-purposing of historic gems. It will feature food, drinks, music by Danny Kerns, and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit the services of Bay View Community Center. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. with Gurda speaking at 7:30 p.m. followed by brief Q&A discussion and more socializing with other community-oriented folks until 9 p.m.

Tickets are also available for purchase here or by calling the Bay View Community Center at 414-482-1000. Buy tickets in advance as seating is limited. Bring a group of four and save! Early bird special price still available.

The event will take place at 2414 S. Graham St. in the historic building known as the Magnet Factory. The venue is just off Smith St., nestled between Lazy Susan MKE and Cafe Corazon. For more information, visit the Bay View Community Center website.