Six candidates are running in a special election in the 13th Council District on Milwaukee’s far south side with a primary scheduled for June 16th. The top two will advance to an August 13th general election to determine who will replace retired Alderman Terry Witkowski.

Jacob Krieg joined the City Beat podcast this week to discuss his vision for the district, what he learned during his time in the Marine Corps and what he does in his role as general manager of his family’s business Canfora Bakery. Listen to the full interview below to learn more about Krieg and his campaign.

The 13th District, represented by Witkowski since 2003, is the city’s southernmost district and borders many of the city’s southern suburbs. The district, branded “The Garden District,” is anchored by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and runs roughly from W. Morgan Ave. to E. College Ave. with many a host of indentations and bump outs reflecting the city’s less than straight border borders.

According to a 2012 report on the city’s redistricting effort, the district has 39,703 residents. From those residents, 71.9 percent identify as Caucasian, 3.3 percent as Black, 19.3 percent as Hispanic and 4 percent as Asian.

Krieg’s appearance on the show does not constituent an endorsement. Are you a candidate interested in coming on the show to discuss your vision for the city? The door is open, the mic is on. Contact us.

