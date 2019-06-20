Cousins Subs Delivery-Only Concept Opens in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new, delivery-only concept from Cousins Subs opens today in Walker’s Point.

The concept, located at 117 W. National Ave., aims to fulfill online delivery orders within an area that stretches west to Interstate 94/43, including the Menomonee River Valley, east to Lake Michigan, north to North Avenue and south to Howard Avenue, according to Cousins Subs public relations manager, Kathryn Kazan.

“The delivery-only restaurant concept enables Cousins Subs to meet consumer demand and serve more sandwich lovers in the urban market,” says Kazan. “The opening of the first delivery-only restaurant concept is part of Cousins Subs’ unwavering commitment to exceeding guests’ expectations beyond their experience at Cousins Subs restaurants.”

The 5,355-square-foot facility was built in 1916, and is owned by Rainbow Trout Rentals, LLC. Previous occupants of the single story building include Xpedx Paper & Graphics Store and Benjamin Moore Metro Paint & Decor.

The company’s full menu will be available to order from the new restaurant, including items like vanilla and chocolate shakes and mac and cheese. Another goal of the new shop is to offer large catering orders for both businesses and residential areas.

Cousins Subs is based in Menomonee Falls, and was started by cousins Bill Specht and Jim Sheppard in 1972. Cousins Subs serves made to order deli and grilled subs, along with French Fries, cheese curds and other sides. The company has over 90 locations in Wisconsin and Illinois, including 13 restaurants in the City of Milwaukee.

The new location will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

117 W. National Ave.

