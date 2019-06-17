Introducing East Side Week

This week, Urban Milwaukee covers the best of the East Side and previews Summer Soulstice festival.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This week Urban Milwaukee will celebrate East Side Week in honor of the historic and innovative area between the lakefront and Milwaukee River. We’ll be publishing an article on a different aspect of the East Side on Monday through Friday. We want to bring attention to the many exciting things happening in the neighborhood, leading up to the much anticipated Summer Soulstice Music Festival.

The East Side Business Improvement District is eager to showcase what makes the East Side great: its people, culture, businesses, food, brewers, arts, music and more. Summer Soulstice is on Saturday, June 22nd. Milwaukee’s biggest local music block party will provide lots of fun from noon to midnight.

So stay tuned as Urban Milwaukee presents East Side-themed content daily, including a Dining Review, Bar Exam, Friday Photos, a story on the changes made to the area, along with our Guide to Summer Soulstice Music Festival. Visit https://www.theeastside.org/happenings/summer-soulstice/ for more information about Summer Soulstice, including vendors, entertainment, and more.