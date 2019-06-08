Two representatives of Milwaukee's western neighbor join the show to discuss the future of the suburb.

Wauwatosa Alderman Joel Tilleson and city administrator Jim Archambo join the show to discuss what challenges the inner-ring suburb is dealing with, what role increased density will play in its future and how government functions in Milwaukee’s neighbor to the west.

We also discuss ways that Milwaukee and Wauwatosa can work together, particularly where Tilleson’s district borders the City of Milwaukee, and what’s fueling the growth along W. North Ave.

As discussed at the top of the show, Wauwatosa faces many of the same challenges as Milwaukee, it’s a landlocked city with changing demographics that must look to redevelopment for growth. At the same time Wauwatosa faces an approximate 7 percent poverty rate compared to 27 percent in Milwaukee and a very different racial composition, and with that comes a completely different set of challenges.

Underrated restaurant picks? The Growler Gallery for Joel and Cafe Blue for Jim.

The show is recorded live at Riverwest Radio.

Music – Light Corporate by Masteck Media – https://soundcloud.com/masteck_media. Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported