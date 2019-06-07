Summer traditions are only fun if you take the proper precautions. Check our guide.

Summer is here (fingers crossed) and with it, the return of some of our favorite traditions. Being affectionately known as the “City of Festivals” means that those of us in Milwaukee know how to celebrate during the three months of nice weather.

As you prepare for your upcoming fest, farmer’s market or camping, cookout or concert, West Bend wants to share a collection of safety tips that can help you, your family, pets, and others enjoy the summer season.

For Urban Milwaukeeans:

Pet Safety

Avoid sharing picnic food. Summer picnics are nice ways to enjoy time with family and friends. If you have pets, they can become professional beggars. To keep them healthy, don’t share food with them. Excessive fats can lead to GI upset or even life-threatening pancreatitis. Serious intestinal damage, obstruction, or perforation can result from eating corncobs or meat bones.

Fire Pit Safety

Learn your local rules. Within the greater Milwaukee area, many municipalities have ordinances about fire pit use. Before you light a fire or go about a major landscaping project to build a permanent pit, make sure you research your local rules and regulations.

Check your local weather forecast. Before lighting your fire, check out your weather app for an hour-by-hour forecast for your area. If the wind picks up, your friendly fire can get out of control quickly, sending sparks everywhere. The last thing you want is for those sparks to start your home or a neighbor’s home on fire.

Summer Driving Safety

Be aware. Summer in Wisconsin also means more road construction, more pedestrians, bikers and motorcyclists, and more teens on the road than any other time of year.

Summer in Wisconsin also means more road construction, more pedestrians, bikers and motorcyclists, and more teens on the road than any other time of year. Be informed. The site of orange construction barrels can be frustrating, especially if you’re running behind for that 8:00am meeting. To stay safe on the road and to avoid this frustration, be aware of road construction projects in your area. Follow your state’s construction projects by visiting your Department of Transportation’s website.

If you have a new teen driver, you may want to send them to Road America’s Teen Driving School. Sponsored by West Bend, this hands-on class teaches driving techniques not taught in regular driver’s education. Participants will practice collision avoidance techniques that include emergency lane changes, braking, skid control and other fundamental car control drills.

To learn more, visit http://www.roadamerica.com/experiences/driving-school/teen-driving.html.

