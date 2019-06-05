Ride the Polish Moon for 50% Off

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Eat, ride, and polka — what could be better? The Polish Moon Ride returns Friday, June 21st, for its fifth annual celebration. This unique, family-friendly bike tour through Milwaukee’s historic Polish neighborhoods is an easy, slow roll through the real “Streets of Old Milwaukee” honoring the area’s Polish and German history while celebrating the present-day Latino culture. The pace and distance are slow enough for all ages and abilities, and police lead the tour keeping everyone together and safe.

This year’s ride will be hosted by the Fuel Cafe’s 5th Street location. Come hungry, because the Polish Moon Ride begins at 5 p.m. with delicious Polish and Mexican food. Fuel Cafe will be serving Polish Sausages and Empanadas. Of course, there will once again be free ice cream for the kids thanks to Wisconsin’s Cedar Crest, which also donates for the kids races at the Tour of America’s Dairyland. MX Rudigo Norteño, one of Milwaukee’s hottest norteña bands, will play at Fuel to get everyone warmed up for the ride.

Tickets are required to join this ride, and come with some nice perks. Each ticket gets you one free Polish Moon Beer from Milwaukee Brewing Company and either an empanada or polish sausage from Fuel Cafe. It also gets the kids a scoop of ice cream. Plus, if you’re an Urban Milwaukee member, you can receive 50 percent off your tickets.

Urban Milwaukee's membership program offers a special discount code for the Polish Moon Ride, providing 50 percent off tickets (the ticket prices vary but the discount could save you up to $27 for a family four-pack of tickets).

The price of membership is just $9/month or $99 for an entire year, and members receive a 50 percent discount code for all of the ticket options for the Polish Moon Ride, valued at up to over $27 in savings.

So, join us today and enjoy this great, slow ride through the city.

Urban Milwaukee members can access their Polish Moon discount code via the Member Giveaways and Deals page.

The Polish Moon celebration begins at Fuel Cafe on 5th Street at 5 p.m. The police-led ride starts at 7 p.m. with accordion players cranking out polka on the back of cargo bikes along this 8-mile, easy-going ride. Be prepared to be amazed, as the crowd of people on bikes stretched 10 city blocks last year. No need for spandex or race gear — this ride will take its time. Ride support will be available in case of a flat tire or any mechanical issues. Food and drinks will be available during the after-party at Fuel Cafe. To learn more about the event, visit the Wisconsin Bike Fed website.