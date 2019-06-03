Newaukee
NEWaukeean of the Week

Jenna Kashou

"I get to explore the city and tell the stories of people and places that make it great."

Jenna Kashou. Photo courtesy of NEWaukee.

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am a self-employed writer. I get to explore the city and tell the stories of people and places that make it great. I also get to work from my couch, in my PJs, which is great in the winter.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I grew up in Mequon, moved away for college (and a few years after) and then have lived on the East Side, Third Ward, Bay View and now the North Shore for the past 15 years.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

It’s too hard to pick just one thing! The passion of the people, the dining and drinking scene, and the diversity of arts and cultural experiences. Oh, and the amazing parks and the lake.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Approachable

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

Amilinda, Bavette La Boucherie and Baachus

What do you think is going to be a game changer for the city in the year of 2019?

This is easy…The Democratic National Convention. The secret will be out that Milwaukee has all the amenities of a big city with the charm and conveniences of a small town.

